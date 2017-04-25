Hot Rods race past Dragons 6-2

Bowling Green, Ky.—Bowling Green’s Joshua Lowe belted a two-run home run as part of a four-run fourth inning, leading the Hot Rods to a 6-2 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Tuesday night. The two teams have split the first two games of the series.

The Dayton fell to 11-8 on the year, dropping into a three-way tie with South Bend and West Michigan for first place in the Midwest League East Division.

The Hot Rods scored two runs in the first inning to take an early lead. The Dragons responded with one run in the third when Jose Siri walked, stole second, and scored on the same play when the catcher’s throw bounced into left-center field to make it 2-1.

But Bowling Green collected five hits and scored four runs in the fourth, keyed by Lowe’s first homer of the year, as the Hot Rods extended their lead to 6-1. The Dragons closed out the scoring with a run in the sixth when Taylor Trammell walked, stole second, and scored on Tyler Stephenson’s single. The Dragons went quietly over the final three innings. They had just one base runner.

Dragons starting pitcher Ryan Olson (2-2) took the loss. He worked five innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on 10 hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Aaron Fossas followed Olson and tossed three scoreless innings, extending his scoreless streak for the season to 15 innings without allowing a run.

The Dragons collected just six hits. Tyler Stephenson led the way, going 2 for 4 with a run batted in.

The Dragons (11-7) close out the road trip against the Hot Rods (8-9) on Wednesday morning at 11:35 a.m. (EDT). Andrew Jordan (1-2, 3.94) will start for the Dragons against Bowling Green’s Brock Burke (2-0, 0.64). The Dragons return home to begin a four-game series on Thursday against the Great Lakes Loons at 7:00 p.m. at Fifth Third Field.

All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE and on the internet at wone.com. Games are also available on the Dayton Dragons mobile app.