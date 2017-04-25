How to get Reds tickets for under $2.50 a game

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) – The Cincinnati Reds are offering a new deal, giving away top-section seats to every home game for $29.99 a month.

The “Top 6 Ballpark Pass” allows Reds fans to get highly discounted view-level seats. The offer is available through the MLB.com Ballpark app, and will send a ticket to every home game directly to your phone.

It’s an ode to the old “Top 6” rows ticketing price at Riverfront Stadium.

The deal is available monthly from May through September. How does that break down per game?

There are 68 games at Great American Ball Park from May through September. The price tag comes to $149.95 for five months of home games. That makes the price per game at Great American Ball Park $2.21.

Want to buy on a monthly basis? There are 14 home games in both May and June, bringing the cost per game to $2.14.

There are 12 home games in July and September, meaning that each game will cost $2.50.

August has 16 home games, meaning that each game at Great American Ball Park will cost only $1.87.

