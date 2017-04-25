How to protect yourself from a dog attack

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dog attacks are not normally fatal, but they can be frightening and some can be prevented depending on the situation.

Dog trainer Jason Jones says in most cases the worst thing you can do is run.

“The last thing you want to do is run from the dog,” Jones said. “Like a bear you want to stand your ground.”

Jones has been training dog breeds of all kinds for the last 20 years. While most people’s first instinct might be to run, Jones says running only ignites a dog’s natural instinct to chase after its prey.

“Not always, but many times if you stand your ground,” Jones said. “That dog is going to stop in it’s tracks because it’s looking for that easy bite.”

Jones say out-running a dog isn’t likely. One of the dogs he’s currently training is 6-month-old Hercules. He showed us what do if a dog tries to attack you.

“If he were coming at me. I’m going to put my knee up,” Jones said. “He’s either going to run into me with his chest or I’m going to be able to get him underneath the chin. And it’s going to jar the head back. That may be enough to persuade him.”

Jones says if that happens, use any means necessary to protect yourself because the dog is doing the same.

“You make have to kick, you may have to punch,” Jones said. “You may have to choke them out. Obviously, that’s the last thing you ever want to do to animal, but in that situation just like what happened to the guy this morning. You’re going to do whatever you have to. It’s either be killed, or stop the threat.”

Often times, Jones says throwing something like a cell phone can trick the dog into thinking it’s a treat and go after that instead giving you just enough time to escape.