Kettering police on preparing for an active shooter

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – In the wake of two murder-suicides at workplaces in California and Texas, local officers say nationwide, they’ve seen an uptick in active shooter incidents and since they’re hard to predict, it’s best to be prepared.

“The thought process used to be, it’s never going to happen where I’m at, in my particular location,” Jung said.

“And we’ve seen these incidents in plenty of those communities where they think it’s never going to happen.”

In Dallas, Texas police say a man shot and killed his boss in a conference room before killing himself.

and near Sacramento, in California, investigators say an employee shot and killed his supervisor over a work-related dispute — before killing himself as well.

Jung noted there is a difference between active shooter incidents and the workplace murder-suicides seen in those two cities.

But he explained the safety preparation is similar, and the Kettering Police Department works with businesses to prepare them for active shooter incidents.

Jung said if a gunman is in your building, your first choice should be to run. If you can’t run, then you need to hide. And if you’re confronted by the gunman, fight for your life.

But that, Jung said, is a last resort.

“There’s really been a mindset for quite a while where people thought they were going to barricade in place and we’ve learned that statistically you have a better chance of survival if you’ll act by running to get out,” Jung said.

As part of the police department’s training for businesses, Jung said they also teach people to keep an eye out for things or people who seem out of place.

He said you should call the police if you notice anything suspicious like a person who seems like they’re scouting the area.

And when it comes to preventing work place shootings, Jung said, communication is key.

“A lot of the workplace ones are former employees, former spouses, or somehow related to somebody in the business,” he said.

“So it’s really being in good communication with your company or your organization to let them know if there’s a chance that something violent or something bad could happen.”

Jung said it’s not about perpetuating fear, he just wants people to be aware, be trained, and be prepared for anything that could happen.