Man mauled by dog dies; dog shot and killed

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man mauled by a dog in Dayton has died. The dog suspected in the attack was shot and killed by police.

The attack happened in an alley in the 300 block of Middle St. around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police began searching for the dog immediately after the attack. Once officers found the dog, they fired shots at the animal, described as a tan pit bull. The dog was reportedly hit, but ran away. \

Our crew at the scene was told to stay in their vehicle with the dog still on the loose. The Animal Resource Center was called to the scene to try and locate the animal.

