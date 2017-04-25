Man hit by vehicle on interstate ramp in Vandalia

A man was hit by a vehicle while putting gas in his car on I-75 in Vandalia.

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A man putting gas in his car was hit by a vehicle in Vandalia.

The scene of an accident where a pedestrian was struck on I-75 in Vandalia

The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday on the ramp from Northwoods Boulevard to southbound I-75.

The Ohio State Patrol says a man ran out of gas on the ramp. While he was putting gas in his car, he was hit by a vehicle coming down the ramp.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

The man was standing partially in the road while he was pumping gas. He suffered a broken leg. Medics transported the man to Grandview Hospital where OSP says he’s listed as stable.

OSP says the victim didn’t see the vehicle that hit him. There is no description yet. OSP hopes to use surveillance video from nearby businesses and ODOT traffic cameras to try and get a description of the suspect vehicle.

According to OSP, this area was dark, which could’ve contributed to the accident. OSP says people in these situations should call for help, allowing authorities to come out and make the area move visible for passing drivers.

