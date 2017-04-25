Man stabbed during fight at Bradford home

BRADFORD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was stabbed during a fight at a home in Bradford on Friday.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says two men, later identified as Benjamin Reed and Benjamin Hampshire, went to a house in the 7700 block of Martin Road just before midnight on Friday.

Reed and Hampshire, both from Union City, got into a fight with Jason Garrett at the home. During the fight, Garrett stabbed Reed in the chest and stomach.

Garrett and Hampshire both fled from the scene before deputies arrived.

Reed was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, where his condition is unknown.

Deputies found Garrett a short time later in Greenville and took him to Wayne Health Care for treatment of injuries he suffered during the fight. Garrett was released on Saturday.

Later on Saturday, deputies found Hampshire in Greenville and arrested him on a charge of aggravated burglary.

This case will be presented to the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office for further review and additional charges are likely. The incident remains under investigation.

 

