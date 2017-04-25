Marine veteran killed in McDonald’s drive-thru shooting

BEDFORD, Ind. (WTHR) – A Marine veteran is dead after a road rage incident at a Bedford, Indiana drive-thru.

The victim, 25-year-old Justin Lampkins, was in his truck with friends, three vehicles back at a McDonald’s drive-thru.

Suspect Evan Schaffer was in the first truck. When cars weren’t moving up to the window, “a horn was sounded. The accused got out of the first pick up truck and went back to the third truck which the victim was in and engaged and battered the victim. Punched him,” according to Bedford assistant police chief Joe DeWees.

Police say it’s not clear who honked the horn.

They say Shafer then walked away from the former Marine he’d just allegedly punched. They say friends tried to calm the suspect down, but he went back to Justin’s truck.

“The victim shoved the accused back, the accused then presented a handgun,” said DeWees.

Police say Schaffer fired, fatally wounding the former Marine in the chest.