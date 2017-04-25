New shows announced at Victoria Theatre

Victoria Theatre Association announces the addition of several titles to the 2017-2018 Projects Unlimited Star Attractions. New titles include the return of chef and entertaining commentator ALTON BROWN, a holiday tradition MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER by Chip Davis, and back by popular demand, blue grass band, STEEP CANYON RANGERS. These shows join previously announced Star Attractions: Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID, illusionist ADAM TRENT, performing troupe MYSTIC INDIA, and holiday productions of CHRISTMAS STORY and A CHRISTMAS CAROL. Tickets will be available (see below for dates) at Ticket Center Stage, located in the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, by phone at 937-228-3630 or 888-228-3630, and online at http://www.ticketcenterstage.com.
