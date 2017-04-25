Ohio Lawmaker wants tougher laws for dog owners

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – State lawmakers want harsher punishment for dog owners in cases like the man who was killed Tuesday.

Ohio Senator Bill Beagle introduced the Klonda Richey Act in 2015 but it never became law.

Senator Bill Beagle said Tuesday’s deadly mauling is another reason the Klonda Richey act needs to pass. He says holding dog owners accountable will prevent avoidable deaths.

The first time the Klonda Richey Act was introduced it passed the Senate but ran out of time to pass the house.

Senator Beagle’s office says they’re now drafting a new version hoping to reintroduce it this month.

Klonda Richey reportedly called animal control several times about the dogs that ended up attacking and killing her.

The dog owners were charged with misdemeanors in that case.

The Act Would Hold Dog Owners Accountable By Enforcing Penalties For Offenders.

Beagle said the system failed Richey and he doesn’t want that to happen again. “The longer it takes to enact the bill the more Ohioans are at risk. It seems evident that there’s holes in Ohio’s laws.” Beagle said. “There are ways we could make things better and safer.”

Senator Beagle said it could take more than a year to get the measure passed.