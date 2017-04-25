Ohio mother arrested for death of two-month-old infant child

WOWK Published:

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – An Ohio woman was has been indicted on Reckless Homicide and Child Endangerment after the death of her 2-month-old son.

According to court documents, Abby Harper Jones, of Londonberry, OH is facing charges after her infant son died due to malnutrition.

Two custodians of the child, Jessica M. Davis and Daniel Davis, both of McArthur, OH, are facing charges of Complicity to Endanger Children for their roles in the death.

All suspects have been taken into custody.

Jones’s bond is set at $175,000.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s