Ohio mother arrested for death of two-month-old infant child

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – An Ohio woman was has been indicted on Reckless Homicide and Child Endangerment after the death of her 2-month-old son.

According to court documents, Abby Harper Jones, of Londonberry, OH is facing charges after her infant son died due to malnutrition.

Two custodians of the child, Jessica M. Davis and Daniel Davis, both of McArthur, OH, are facing charges of Complicity to Endanger Children for their roles in the death.

All suspects have been taken into custody.

Jones’s bond is set at $175,000.