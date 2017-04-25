Police chase in Dayton closes Gettysburg Ave

(WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Dayton were involved in a chase Tuesday afternoon along Gettysburg Avenue.

Gettysburg Avenue is closed in both directions from Greenwich Village Avenue to Prescott Avenue.

Police are searching a car on the scene. 2 NEWS crews on the scene say the U.S. Bank is surrounded by police officers.

2 NEWS has learned a cruiser may have hit the suspect as he attempted to get out of the car that police were chasing.

He has been taken to Grandview Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

