Police chase in Dayton closes Gettysburg Ave

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Dayton were involved in a chase Tuesday afternoon along Gettysburg Avenue.

Gettysburg Avenue is closed in both directions from Greenwich Village Avenue to Prescott Avenue.

Police are searching a car on the scene. 2 NEWS crews on the scene say the U.S. Bank is surrounded by police officers.

2 NEWS has learned a cruiser may have hit the suspect as he attempted to get out of the car that police were chasing.

He has been taken to Grandview Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated as we learn more about this developing story.