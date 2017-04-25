Police: Wife’s Fitbit logs steps after husband says she died

By Published:
FILE - In this Monday, April 17, 2017, file photo, Richard Dabate, center, appears with attorneys Hubie Santos, left, and Trent LaLima, right, while being arraigned, in Rockville Superior Court in Vernon, Conn. Authorities said Dabate told them a masked man had entered their home Dec. 23, 2015, shot his wife and tied him up before he burned the intruder with a torch. But the New York Daily News reported the Connecticut State Police wrote in an arrest warrant that his wife’s Fitbit was logging steps after the time Dabate told them she was killed. (Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant via AP, Pool, File)

ELLINGTON, Conn. (AP) – Police in Connecticut have cited Fitbit records in an arrest warrant for a 40-year-old man charged with killing his wife in 2015.

Richard Dabate faces murder, tampering with evidence and making a false statement charges in the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Connie Dabate on Dec. 23, 2015.

Authorities say the 40-year-old Dabate told them a masked man had entered their home, shot his wife and tied him up before he burned the intruder with a torch. But the New York Daily News reports Connecticut State Police wrote in an arrest warrant that Connie Dabate’s Fitbit was logging steps after the time Richard Dabate told them she was killed.

Dabate’s bail was set at $1 million last week. His lawyer told the Hartford Courant that his client maintains his innocence.

