Suspected drug dealer arrested in Piqua

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — An alleged drug dealer is behind bars in Miami County.

Our partners at the Piqua Daily Call say police arrested Johnathan Van Atta on Covington Avenue on Monday.

Police say they found a substantial amount of fentanyl on Van Atta when he was arrested during a drug deal in front of R-Pets.

Tips from people in the community helped lead to the arrest, according to Piqua Police.

Police say Van Atta, 45, had 38 suspected fentanyl capsules when he was arrested.

Van Atta is suspected to have supplied fentanyl which resulted in an early-April overdose in Piqua. First responders had to administer Narcan to the victim in order to revive them.

Police say that overdose led Van Atta to be charged with a second-degree felony of corrupting another with drugs. Other charges include possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs.

Van Atta is being held in the Miami County Jail where he awaits arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say Van Atta could be face additional charges.