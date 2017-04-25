What happens when the government shuts down

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If the government does shut down, President Donald Trump plays a major role in determining what government jobs and branches are considered essential and will stay open.

For example, the post office has never closed during a government shutdown because it’s considered an essential part of the economy.

However with summer right around the corner, National Parks and monuments do close when the government shuts down.

Medicare: people still receive their medical benefits. However, if a shutdown lasted for a few months, Medicare benefits would stop.

IRS: they will continue to collect tax money. Because Tax Day is past, the department would not be impacted.

Airports: working.

Congress: each member of congress will decide who they believe is essential on their individual staffs.

Passport Processing: not working. No passports will be processed during a shutdown.

Federal Housing Administration: not able to guarantee housing loans.

Small Business Administration: Direct loans and the approval of business loans will stop.

State Department, EPA , Department of Defense: working, but all in a limited capacity.

There are many more agencies and branches, most of which that are not listed here would still run in some capacity.

 

 

