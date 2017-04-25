Dayton woman indicted in January fatal fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was indicted on murder and arson charges in connection with a January fire that killed her roommate.

Michelle Schubert, 56 was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury in connection with a fire that killed 58-year-old Edwana Hodge in the 2300 block of Rugby Road in January.

Police say Schubert and Hodge were roommates and had been fighting since the previous night. One of the two was seen throwing clothes out of a window and the other woman retrieving them and going back inside.

A passerby later noticed the fire and called 911.

Emergency personnel responded and found two unconscious women inside the apartment. Hodge was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy showed Hodge died from smoke inhalation.

According to prosecutors, eyewitnesses identified Schubert as the person who intentionally started the fire.

Schubert was indicted on one count of murder and two counts of aggravated arson. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 9.