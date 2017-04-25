Wright-Patterson Air Force Base: what could happen during a gov. shutdown

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The last time the government closed up shop was back in 2013 after the government failed to reach a budget for 2014 fiscal year.

During that time, 1.3 million federal employees were required to work without knowing when they would be paid.

“It’s more than a minor inconvenience for many families that are living paycheck to paycheck,” said Richard Stock, the Director of Research at the University of Dayton.

Stock says 13,000 Wright-Patterson Air Force Base workers were in limbo last time a shutdown happened.

“It’s up to the president to define non-essential jobs. The last time, I think people were pretty surprised by the number of people at Wright-Patterson Air Force that were deemed nonessential,” said Stock.

Stock says that President Trump could decide that more Wright-Patterson employees are essential compared to when the Obama administration was in place.

Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce CEO, Ann Upthegrove-Vore says local business are closely monitoring the situation in D.C.

“Without the base here, we would not have as large of a community as we do,” said Upthegrove-Vore.

The last shutdown lasted 13 days and was the third longest in U.S. history. Despite that recent history, Beavercreek businesses are confident they will be OK.

“We do monitor it, however, we do strongly believe that it will be resolved quickly and it’s not going to have a large impact on our local community.”

The deadline for congress to reach a deal is midnight on Friday.