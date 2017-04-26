Brewers finish off sweep of the Reds

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Major League home run leader Eric Thames scored twice before leaving with an injury and Orlando Arcia homered and had three RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 9-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

Ryan Braun snapped out of a 5-for-22 slump with a two-run double and a single off Reds starter Rookie Davis (0-1) and Jett Bandy had three hits and two RBIs, helping the Brewers win their fourth game overall against the Reds this season.

Thames, who leads the majors with 11 homers, appeared to be favoring his left hamstring as he stretched before the Reds batted in the eighth. Manager Craig Counsell talked with him near first base before the two walked off the field. Jesus Aguilar replaced Thames.

Thames singled, walked and scored twice, extending his Milwaukee franchise record for April to 27.