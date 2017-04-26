Co-op grocery store shares selling fast in hopes of ending food desert in Dayton

By Published:
Gem City Market

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Work to build a new co-op grocery store, to address the food desert in West Dayton, is underway, but its success relies on community support.

Wednesday was the first day that community members could buy-in to the co-op and purchase $100 shares.  Organizers told 2 NEWS those shares are selling even better than expected.

Being a co-op business, the store will actually be owned by the customers and workers.

Shareholders would receive membership privileges and discounts.

The plan is to build the 15,000 square foot market on the 100 block of Salem Avenue in West Dayton.

To open the market and provide fresh food for the area, organizers need to raise $3.9 million.

They’re hoping to do so by selling 2,000 shares and raise the rest through donations, grants, the business community and loans.

Organizers hope to open Gem City Market in 2019.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s