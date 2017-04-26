Co-op grocery store shares selling fast in hopes of ending food desert in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Work to build a new co-op grocery store, to address the food desert in West Dayton, is underway, but its success relies on community support.

Wednesday was the first day that community members could buy-in to the co-op and purchase $100 shares. Organizers told 2 NEWS those shares are selling even better than expected.

Being a co-op business, the store will actually be owned by the customers and workers.

Shareholders would receive membership privileges and discounts.

The plan is to build the 15,000 square foot market on the 100 block of Salem Avenue in West Dayton.

To open the market and provide fresh food for the area, organizers need to raise $3.9 million.

They’re hoping to do so by selling 2,000 shares and raise the rest through donations, grants, the business community and loans.

Organizers hope to open Gem City Market in 2019.