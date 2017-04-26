Dayton Police collecting prescription drugs Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department along with the Drug Enforcement Administration are taking part in National Drug Take Back Day.

The event gives residents the opportunity to prevent drug abuse and theft by ridding their homes of unwanted or expired prescription medication.

You can take your unwanted pills or patches to one of five locations from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

Dayton Police Headquarters – 335 W. Third St.

Central Patrol Operations Division – 248 Salem Ave.

East Patrol Operation Division North – 417 E. Helena St.

East Patrol Operations Division South – 2721 Wayne Ave.

West Patrol Operations Division – 951 Washington St.

Liquids or needles are will not be accepted.

The drop is free and anonymous. Police say if you can’t make to the event on April 29 all of the above locations have drop-off boxes available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

This event is part of a nationawide program being held Aril 29. Miami and Mercer Counties are also participating.

READ MORE: Drug take-back event planned in Mercer County