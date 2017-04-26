Dragons knocked out of first place with 11-3 loss at Bowling Green

Bowling Green, Ky.—Bowling Green’s Jesus Sanchez hit two home runs and drove in four runs to lead the Hot Rods to an 11-3 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Wednesday afternoon. The Dayton loss dropped the Dragons out of first place for the first time since April 11th.

The Dayton fell to 11-9 on the year, falling one game out of first in the Midwest League East Division. The Dragons went 2-5 on their seven-game road trip, dropping two-of-three in Bowling Green. The Dayton loss coupled with a West Michigan win ended a stretch of 14 straight days in which the Dragons held at least a share of first place.

The Dragons scored in the top of the first inning to take an early 1-0 lead when John Sansone doubled and scored on Tyler Stephenson’s single. But Bowling Green responded with three runs in the second and then four more in the fifth to take a 7-1 lead. The Hot Rods added two more in the seventh to lead 9-1. The Dragons scored single runs in the eighth and ninth innings, sandwiched around Sanchez’s two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth for Bowling Green.

Dragons starting pitcher Andrew Jordan (1-2) suffered the loss. He worked four innings, allowing seven runs on nine hits with two walks and one strikeout. Ryan Hendrix followed Jordan and tossed two perfect innings, striking out three. Lucas Benenati worked the seventh, allowing two runs on four hits with a walk and a strikeout. First baseman James Vasquez pitched the bottom of the eighth, allowing a pair of runs while striking out two.

The Dragons collected six hits. Stephenson was 2 for 4 with a run batted in. Sansone and T.J. Friedl had doubles.

The Dragons (11-9) open a four-game home series against the Great Lakes Loons at Fifth Third Field on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Tony Santillan (0-1, 4.00) will start for the Dragons against Great Lakes’ Jordan Sheffield (0-0, 3.27).

All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE and on the internet at wone.com. Games are also available on the Dayton Dragons mobile app.

Notes: Stephenson is batting .387 over his last eight games. He began the day ranked third in the league in RBI with 16 and added one to his total…Brantley Bell had one hit Wednesday and is batting .387 over his last nine games…Friedl’s double was his team-leading ninth extra base hit of the year…Hendrix notched three strikeouts in two innings. He leads Midwest League relievers in strikeouts per nine innings with 19 Ks in 10 innings…Dragons reliever Aaron Fossas, who pitched three scoreless innings on Tuesday, has not been scored upon this season in 15 innings…The Dragons had a rare game on Wednesday in which they did not steal a base. They began the day with 37 steals, 15 more than any other Midwest League team.