Family remembers man mauled to death by pit bull in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The siblings of 60-year-old Maurice Brown are sharing a message after their brother was mauled to death by a dog in Dayton Tuesday morning.

David Brown describes his older brother as a man who “liked to stop and smell the roses”.

Maurice was a Jefferson Township High School graduate who played in the band. He was also a United States Air Force veteran.

“He was definitely someone I looked up to,” said David.

Maurice’s sister, Angela Brown Fields says her older brother was her protector and she doesn’t understand how an innocent walk led to his death.

“Death is inevitable in this life and it’s tragic, but to hear the manner of his death was an instant shock,” said David, who drove from North Carolina for funeral planning.

David says his brother liked to look at the stars and go to concerts. It doesn’t surprise him Maurice was up around 4:30 in the morning on a random Tuesday.

“That’s how we remember him, artistic. Most of the world is rigid and on a schedule. He was a non-schedule type. He enjoyed the world at its quietest,” said David.

Maurice loved to play drummers and performed alongside bands like the Ohio Players and Slave.

The Dayton Police Department is investigating the case. The Brown family hopes justice is served soon.

“This could have been a child walking to school, mauled to death. It could have been anyone, it just happens to be my brother. These dogs are bred, bred for that trait of being vicious and you should be held accountable if you cannot control them,” said David.