Feds: Ohio men killed 2 witnesses of drug activity, beating

Antwan Lamar Hutchinson and Michael James Favors both stand accused of murdering witnesses who could have testified against them in court.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The government says two Ohio men have been arrested on allegations of killing two women to keep them from talking to police about drug activity and a severe assault.

Federal prosecutors say Antwan Hutchinson and Michael Favors killed the women Feb. 23 because they were seen as potential witnesses against the pair.

The indictment released Tuesday charges Hutchinson and Favors with murder of a witness for allegedly shooting victims Sidney Campbell and Marie Stamp.

Hutchinson and Favors are also accused of severely beating Campbell’s son, Cody Campbell, on Feb. 12 in Columbus to keep him from cooperating with a federal drug investigation. Cody Campbell died the next day.

Messages were left with the attorneys for both men seeking comment on the charges.

