FirstEnergy pushes for rate hike to help Ohio nuclear plants

By Published:
(Photo: firstenergycorp.com)
(Photo: firstenergycorp.com)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The head of northern Ohio’s largest electric utility is telling state lawmakers that a proposal to keep alive its two nuclear plants along Lake Erie is more than just a bailout.

FirstEnergy Corp. President Chuck Jones says the plants need to keep operating to ensure Ohio has a diverse lineup of homegrown energy sources and that electricity prices aren’t vulnerable to wild swings.

The Blade in Toledo reports Jones spoke to lawmakers Tuesday about the plan. If approved, it would increase rates by as much as $5 a month for FirstEnergy customers in Ohio.

The increase could generate about $300 million each year for the Davis-Besse and Perry nuclear plants that are owned by the Akron-based utility.

Both plants are facing stiff competition from cheaper natural gas plants.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s