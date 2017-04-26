MARION COUNTY, FL (WESH) — Florida sheriff’s deputies pulled a man from a burning vehicle Sunday just moments after he crashed while trying to avoid capture.

Deputies said they received a call about an attempted home-invasion robbery involving a man who goes by the alias “Gold Teeth.”

“Gold Teeth,” who was later identified as Scott Michael Beekman, 28, was spotted in a white Dodge van in the parking lot of a convenience store.

When officers attempted to pull the van over, Beekman fled and a chase followed.

Beekman eventually lost control, struck a stop sign and then a tree, with the van coming to rest on its side.