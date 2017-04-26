Google launches Five Rivers MetroParks street view images

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Google launched their street view imaging program for Five Rivers MetroParks trails and recreational spaces Tuesday. The world can now take virtual tours of the region’s hiking, biking, horseback riding, water and paved trails thanks to Google.

The project is the most comprehensive of its kind in Ohio and Five Rivers is the first park system in the state to participate in Google’s Street view trekker program.

In May 2016, volunteers with Dayton Hikers, Outdoor Adventures and Five Rivers donned the Google trekker — equipped with a 15-lens camera that captures 360-degree images—and started walking.

They hiked and paddled their way through 600 miles of trails and the Great Miami River to bring the world panoramic street views of the region’s 19 metro parks.

“We’re really excited that it’s finally live and the community gets to explore the trail system, water trails, hiking trails, equestrian trails, all through Five Rivers Metroparks, the nation’s largest paved trail of networks, from Piqua to Franklin across towards Columbus and down to Cincinnati all of that is live on Google now,” Five Rivers Metroparks’ Outdoor Recreational Program Director Brent Anslinger said.

Anslinger said the newly added feature will further attract people to the region for various outdoor activities now that they can preview it online first.

“You’re going to spend hours exploring the trails virtually, but we hope you get out and take that information and experience it in nature as well. It’s really a tool that will really play off each other and it will help you plan trips,” Anslinger said.

The launch come just days before the grand opening celebration of the $4 Million RiverScape River Run Project on May 5 and the International Trails Symposium May 7-10.