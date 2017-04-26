Hollywood movie to be filmed in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton will roll out the red carpet next week for some big- name Hollywood stars.

This coming Monday and Tuesday, several locations around downtown Dayton will be used as filming sites for a new movie.

Scott Murphy, VP of Economic Development at the Downtown Dayton Partnership, said the production is an “incredible” event for the city and will contribute thousands to the economy.

“When these crews come in, they certainly bring a big group,” Murphy said.

“They’re here for, in this instance, at least a couple days. They take advantage of our restaurants, our small businesses, they’re in our buildings. This adds a lot of excitement and activity on our streets.”

The film is called The Old Man and the Gun and stars Robert Redford and Sissy Spacek, among others.

Muphy said his organization helped Hollywood producers scout locations all over Dayton.

Among the sites selected for filming: the historic Liberty Tower on second street, home to the Liberty Savings Bank.

Building Manager Jenna Kreitzer said the site will be used to film a bank robbery for the movie.

“We don’t have a whole lot of information about who’s doing what and exactly how things are going but I know the bank vault may play a role,” Kreitzer said.

“The teller line behind us may play a role.”

The Liberty Tower was the first high rise structure in Dayton. It first opened in 1931 and is listed on the national register of historic places.

Kreitzer said they’re excited to showcase the building’s historic, Art Deco décor.

“It’s really exciting to have something like come to town. You don’t see famous faces like this in downtown Dayton every day,” she said.

“For us as a building, to bring something like this to our tenants and employees is so exciting. We have this fantastic lobby here that a lot of people have never seen. They don’t even know it exists.”

Other filming locations include the Talbott Tower and the Key Bank Tower.

A few driving scenes will also be filmed on Second Street.

Dayton Police say you can expect traffic control and a few daytime street closures.

Second Street will be closed Monday morning and afternoon. There will also be intermittent restriction of walking traffic.

Traffic closures on Second Street may also occur on Tuesday.