Hollywood movie to be filmed in Dayton

Hollywood is coming to Dayton on May 1st & 2nd to film a movie starring Robert Redford and Casey Affleck. The movie production crew will be filming at the Liberty Savings Bank on 2nd Street, which will be closed between Ludlow St and Wilkinson starting at 6:30am on that Monday. 2nd Street from Main to Ludlow will be closed again at 7pm on Monday, May 1, through Tuesday, May 2nd at 7pm. The film company will have vehicles, boom lifts & lights parked on 2nd Street during these two days.

