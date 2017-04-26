JFK diary written in post-WWII Europe sells for $718,000

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 1944, file photo, U.S. Navy Lt. John F. Kennedy smiles at the Stork Club in New York. A diary written by Kennedy in 1945 during his brief stint as a journalist after World War II is being auctioned on April 26, 2017, by RR Auction in Boston. (AP Photo/File)

BOSTON (AP) — A diary kept by John F. Kennedy during his brief stint as a journalist after World War II has sold for more than $718,000 at auction.

Boston-based RR Auction says the diary sold Wednesday for $718,750, far exceeding the pre-sale estimate of $200,000. It says the winning bid was made in person by JFK collector Joseph Alsop, of Beverly.

The diary was written in 1945 when the 28-year-old Kennedy was a correspondent for Hearst newspapers and traveled through a devastated Europe.

It provides insights into Kennedy’s thoughts on world leaders of the era. Kennedy reflects on the legacy of Hitler and presages the future of the United Nations.

The 61-page diary was given by Kennedy to Deirdre Henderson, a research assistant in his campaign office in the late 1950s.

