Man fills fake prescription for pain medication

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to a Dayton Kroger Tuesday after a man was able to fill a fake prescription for pain medication.

Ann Stevens of the Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services says addicts will go to any lengths to get drugs, and falsifying a prescription for pain medication isn’t hard.

In fact, all it takes is a quick Internet search.

According to police, a man in his mid to late thirties filled a prescription for codeine cough syrup at Kroger on Smithville Drive.

The prescription said it was from the Orthopedic Institute of Dayton.

It wasn’t until after the man left that the pharmacist realized the prescription was fake and called the prescribing doctor.

The doctor told the pharmacist, many fraudulent prescriptions have been made out as if the institute had issued them.

The pharmacist then alerted police.

“There are all kinds of forms online that have fake prescriptions,” Stevens said.

“It’s so easy to go online and get something, and so pharmacists really have to be diligent.”

Stevens said sometimes fake prescriptions can be obvious, other times it’ll take a bit more detective work.

“Unfortunately its really not on the radar so it’s not happening as frequently as we may think, but it does happen,” Stevens said.

Kroger and the Orthopedic Institute did not return requests for comment.