Ohio man accused of impersonating officer, giving kids jail tours

(Courtesy: Summit County Sheriff's Office)

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A man has been accused of taking children in handcuffs to tour an Ohio county jail and courthouse while wearing a police uniform.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports Christopher S. Hendon claimed he was part of a police program that gives kids prison tours to scare them off from committing crimes.

Police say Hendon tried to enter the courthouse and jail four times and left each time after being denied access. Authorities arraigned Hendon on Tuesday on charges of impersonating an officer, criminal trespass and taking a gun into a courthouse.

A councilwoman says Hendon wanted to be an officer and mentor young people. Hendon attended a police academy but didn’t graduate.

Hendon is jailed. Attorney Don Hicks says he’ll represent Hendon but hasn’t met with him.

Authorities are trying to identify the children involved in the tours.

