Ohio prosecutor rules 2016 fatal police shooting justified

By Published:

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio prosecutor has ruled the fatal police shooting of a suspect who injured an officer’s leg with his car was justified.

Willoughby police on Tuesday released an investigative report of the October 2016 shooting written by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and a letter from Lake County’s prosecutor. The letter says the still unnamed officer had “sufficient grounds” to believe his life was in danger when he killed 38-year-old Frank Sandor in a shopping center parking lot about 15 miles east of Cleveland.

Willoughby officers had tried to question Sandor, who had arrest warrants, outside of a store. Police say Sandor drove backward into the officer’s motorcycle and then struck the officer, who was in front of Sandor’s car, as he tried to drive off.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s