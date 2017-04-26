OSP seizes $123K in drugs from Preble Co traffic stop

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized more than $100,000 in marijuana and hashish from a traffic stop.

According to a post on the OSP Facebook page, Troopers seized drugs and contraband they say is worth $123,000 in a traffic stop on April 19.

The car was stopped for speeding at 11:20 a.m. After troopers “observed criminal indicators” and a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the vehicle, a search was conducted.

Troopers discovered 43 pounds of vacuum-sealed hydroponic marijuana, 10 ounces of marijuana edibles, 19 grams of solid hashish, 25 grams of liquid hashish, and 73 vapor pipes. The contraband has an approximate street value of $123,597, according to OSP.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this story. Stay with WDTN.com for the latest information.