Planting trees in the right place

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) Now that spring has sprung many people are outside sprucing up their yards. But if your plans include planting a tree, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Great landscaping can really add some curb appeal to your home, but the trees you plant now won’t stay the same size forever.

Choosing the right tree and right location at the beginning can save you big headaches years from now.

It’s a perfect day for Michael Gray and his crew to add a few trees in this courtyard. But before you start digging, there are a lot of things to consider. Like choosing a tree that works with your soil type and making sure you know what it will look like when it’s mature.

“You want to look before you select your tree how big it’s going to get before it can be 40 feet with a 40 foot spread before you know it,” Michael Gray says from Gray Tree Experts.

Gray recommends planting at least 30 to 40 feet away from your home. That way if strong thunderstorm winds come through limbs are less likely to cause damage.

“If you plant it too close to the house you’re always going to be have to dealing with trimming it away from your roof trimming it away from the house. because if the wind gets a hold of it it can scrap your siding and ruin it,” Gray explained.

It’s also important to look up and see if there are any obstacles your mature tree could grow in to.

“You always want to look up. and if you do have a power line I would recommend not planting it there. It’s going to be a nuisance in 5 to 10 years,” Gray says.

If you already have a tree near a power line leave tree trimming to the professionals. Always assume power lines are live.

If a tree isn’t going to work for your yard, Gray has an alternative.

“There’s a lot of nice ornamental shrubs they’re still pretty when they bloom but they won’t get very tall,” Gray suggests.

Another thing to keep in mind – if you’re going to be doing any kind of digging be sure to call 8-1-1 before you dig. This way you can avoid hitting a gas or water line while digging.