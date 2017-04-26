Rock Hall induction ceremony returns to Cleveland next April

By Published:
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, Cleveland, Ohio (AP Photo)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame says next year’s induction ceremony is scheduled for April 14 at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland.

The Rock Hall is located in Cleveland, but the city hasn’t hosted the induction ceremony since 2015 because the event instead has been held in New York. The hall said last year that it would have the ceremony in Cleveland every two years starting in 2018.

RELATED: Pearl Jam, Tupac, Yes, Journey to be inducted into Rock Hall

The Rock Hall announced the date of that ceremony on Wednesday. It says a series of events leading up to the induction will include a community celebration with free admission to the facility.

This year’s ceremony was held April 7 in Brooklyn. The inductees were Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey and Yes.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s