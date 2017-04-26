Tipp City bookstore to reopen in June

By Published:
(Jake Ryle / WDTN Photo)

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Tipp City bookstore that was destroyed by a fire will reopen in June.

Browse Awhile Books in the 100 block of East Main Street has announced a reopening date of June 17th.

That’s nearly one year to the day after a fire forced the business to temporarily close. The fire gutted the historic building in downtown Tipp City on June 21, 2016.

Since then, the store’s owner has been working to remodel the property and rebuild the store’s stock of books.

Store owners told 2 News immediately following the fire that they lost more than $1 million in inventory.

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s