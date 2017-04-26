Tipp City bookstore to reopen in June

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Tipp City bookstore that was destroyed by a fire will reopen in June.

Browse Awhile Books in the 100 block of East Main Street has announced a reopening date of June 17th.

That’s nearly one year to the day after a fire forced the business to temporarily close. The fire gutted the historic building in downtown Tipp City on June 21, 2016.

Since then, the store’s owner has been working to remodel the property and rebuild the store’s stock of books.

Store owners told 2 News immediately following the fire that they lost more than $1 million in inventory.