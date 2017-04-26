UnitedHealthcare and Premier Health contract to expire Saturday

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands could be left looking for a new doctor or to pay out-of-network costs if a deal between a major health network and insurance provider isn’t reached by Saturday.

UnitedHealthcare (UHC) and Premier Health have not come to an agreement and their contract expires on Saturday.

Premier Health facilities will be out-of-network at midnight on Saturday for Medicare members and those who have employer-sponsored insurance. The contract for Medicaid members expires on May 14.

UHC insurance holder, Suzanne Geisler has been seeing the same Premier Health doctor for 30 years. She’s also going through physical therapy after she was in a bad car crash last year.

“With this interruption in insurance and coverage, my physical therapy is interrupted and I don’t know what I’m going to do,” said Geisler, a Springboro resident.

2 NEWS reporter Maytal Levi reached out to UHC and Premier Health for comment and received the following statements:

“We share the concerns of our local neighbors who would be significantly affected if UnitedHealthcare drops Premier Health from its network, and sincerely hope to reach an agreement soon. We continue to work diligently to achieve an outcome that is in the best interests of our patients.” -Premier Health

“Our transparency tools – available to all UnitedHealthcare members who go to a Premier facility – show their services on average cost more than most other care providers in Southwestern Ohio. Access to affordable, quality care is important to employer groups and their employees, and that is why we offer tiered benefit plans. However, Premier continues to make demands that would diminish our employer groups’ ability to manage their health care costs more effectively through tiered benefit plans.” – UnitedHealthcare

Geisler hopes UHC and Premier reach a deal soon so she can focus on her recovery instead of the costs.

“Put aside your differences children. Get together, follow the rules, make an agreement. There are a lot of people waiting on you and there’s a lot riding on this,” said Geisler.