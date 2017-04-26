University of Cincinnati law school dean placed on leave sues university

CINCINNATI (AP) — The dean of the University of Cincinnati’s law school is suing the university, saying she was illegally placed on administrative leave.

Jennifer Bard’s recently filed lawsuit alleges she was put on leave in retaliation after she responded to media reports about budget shortfalls at the law school and faculty responses to her efforts to reduce those deficits. Bard’s lawyer says UC and its interim provost violated her contract and her constitutional rights as a state employee.

University spokesman Greg Vehr says UC is reviewing the lawsuit and welcomes the opportunity to present “the truth in court.”

Bard seeks reinstatement and a public statement that there was no lawful or factual reason to place her on leave. She also is seeking unspecified monetary damages.

She was placed on leave in March.