Volunteers decorate URS for Engage Dayton Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Volunteers filled United Rehabilitation Services Wednesday for the third annual Synchrony Financial “Engage Dayton Day”.

The volunteers helped to create several murals and pictures to decorate the walls of URS’s new building.

Executive Director of United Rehabilitation Services Dennis Grant said, “As an organization that was founded by volunteer service, having volunteers that come in here and have those extra hands and special services, they commit their time and attention to the people we services is a very special thing for us.”

‘Engage Dayton’ is the largest day of volunteerism for employees at Synchrony’s Kettering location.

