Woman arrested after SUV slams into trees near Dayton home

By Published:
An SUV crashed into a tree on Shroyer Road in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One woman was arrested and another taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton.

The scene of a crash involving an SUV on Shroyer Road in Dayton

Police say a 21-year-old woman driving an SUV lost control and hit a tree in the 200 block of Shroyer Road just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

The SUV bounced off, crossed the street, and hit another tree in front of a house.

Police arrested the woman on suspicion of OVI and took her to the Montgomery County Jail.

The passenger in the SUV, a 21-year-old woman, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital as a precaution. The woman was passed out at the scene when police arrived.

There were no other injuries associated with the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s