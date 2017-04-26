Woman arrested after SUV slams into trees near Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One woman was arrested and another taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton.

Police say a 21-year-old woman driving an SUV lost control and hit a tree in the 200 block of Shroyer Road just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

The SUV bounced off, crossed the street, and hit another tree in front of a house.

Police arrested the woman on suspicion of OVI and took her to the Montgomery County Jail.

The passenger in the SUV, a 21-year-old woman, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital as a precaution. The woman was passed out at the scene when police arrived.

There were no other injuries associated with the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.