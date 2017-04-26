Woman found trapped in hole inside Clinton County shed

BLANCHESTER, Ohio (WLWT) A woman was found trapped in a hole inside a shed at a Blanchester home Wednesday, police said.

Our news partners in Cincinnati, WLWT, is reporting that Dennis Dunn was arrested at 113 Central Avenue at 8:15 a.m.

Police responded to the home at 4 a.m. after a neighbor reported hearing cries coming from a shed on the property.

When police arrived, they found a woman inside a hole that had been covered with wood and heavy objects, they said.

The woman’s mother had reported her missing two hours earlier.

Officers stationed outside the home with guns drawn for four hours, awaiting SWAT, before Dunn walked out the front door “like he was going for a stroll,” police said.

Dunn was charged with one count of kidnapping and taken to the Clinton County Jail.