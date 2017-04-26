Woman hospitalized after vehicle flips several times in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was hospitalized after her vehicle flipped several times in a crash in Darke County.

The crash happened in the 4400 block of State Route 121 just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says a 24-year-old woman was driving north on S.R. 121 when she tried to pass a farm tractor. The woman lost control of her SUV and ran off the road, flipping several times.

The woman was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital where she is listed as stable.

The crash remains under investigation.

Tri-Village Rescue, New Madison Fire and Miami Valley Careflight assisted the Darke County Sheriff’s Office as the scene.