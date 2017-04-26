WPAFB and Ohio Means Jobs hold job fair

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Ohio Means Jobs held a job fair at UD Arena Wednesday.

More than 100 local employers were looking for candidates to fill full and part-time positions.

The partnership between the two agencies allows employers to pick from a larger pool of candidates.

Mark Anderson from Montgomery County Development Services said, “We’re looking for employees who may be underemployed, unemployed or may just be looking for a new job.”

If you missed the event Wednesday you can search available opportunities and apply from the OhioMeansJobs website.