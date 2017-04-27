1 hospitalized after pickup crashes into car wash, catches fire

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A pickup truck crashed into a car wash and caught fire in Washinton Township Thursday.

The accident happened at the Four Seasons Car Wash just before 6:00 p.m. in the 8300 block of Yankee Street.

Officials tell 2 NEWS they believe the driver suffered a medical condition which caused the crash.

The driver was taken to Kettering Medical Center. There is no word yet on his condition.

