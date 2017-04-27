Blood drive honoring Centerville Police Officer surpasses 4,000 units

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Today is a reunion of sorts for John Kalaman.

“Over the years we’ve seen a lot of the same people, that have been here years before,” he said.

It was an unexpected reunion 20 years ago. His son, Officer John P. Kalaman, was killed while responding to an accident on I-675.

“I love my son. I miss him terribly every day,” he said, “I would give up all of this in a heartbeat if I could have him back.”

Since the loss of Officer Kalaman, his family has given a scholarship for students to go to college, advocated for a new traffic law, and started a blood drive.

Today, Officer Kalaman would have been 49 years old. His family is celebrating with a larger family.

Officers from across the Miami Valley were giving blood in the name of John P. Kalaman.

“When a tragedy happens to one of us, a tragedy kind of happens to all of us,” Springboro Police Chief Jeff Kruithoff said.

Kalaman’s father says he’s grateful for the community for their continued support.

The event, now in its 20th year, has donated more than 4,000 units of blood. It’s enough to potentially save 12,000 lives.

“I think he’d be humbled, and yet very, very proud of what has been accomplished in his name, and in his memory.”