DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating after a body was found in Dayton.

Officers were called to an alley near Richard Allen Academy in the 100 block of Salem Avenue around 7:10 a.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a black man laying in the alley. The Montgomery County Coroner was called to the scene to investigate.

