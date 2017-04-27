Brother surprises little sister with Disney princess photo shoot

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – A 13-year-old from Cincinnati asked his mother to get him a Prince Charming costume to surprise his sister with a Disney princess photo shoot as a birthday gift.

Christina Angel says that she was looking for a costume for herself. She had just given birth to her seventh child a few weeks ago and was looking for a princess gown to reward herself with if she “lost the baby weight.” she told Yahoo Style.“

Her son Anthony was beside her and saw a Prince Charming costume and asked his mom if she would buy one for him. “Belle had just had a birthday, and he wanted to surprise her with a princess photo shoot as a birthday gift,” Angel said

Anthony, a real Prince Charming, made sure every detail was in place, “right down to him shining his dress shoes the old-fashioned way, with solid polish and an old rag,” Angel wrote on her company’s Facebook page.

She loved absolutely every second of her photo shoot with her “favorite boy in the world.” I don’t have to tell you all that, I’m sure you can see in on her face in every photo.