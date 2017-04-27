Cities participating in National Drug Take Back Day Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Communities around the Miami Valley will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

It is an effort to provide a safe, convenient way to dispose prescription drugs and fight the drug epidemic. Four out of five people addicted to opioids start by using prescription drugs. That is why disposing unnecessary medications is crucial, according to Ohio senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown.

National Drug Take Back Day is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29. It’s free and anonymous. Only pills are accepted.

To see where you can drop off your drugs, see the list below:

COUNTY CITY COLLECTION SITE ADDRESS Auglaize Wapakoneta Wapakoneta Police Department 701 Parlette Ct Butler Fairfield Fairfield Police Department, Front Lot And Drug Drop Box In Lobby 5230 Pleasant Ave Butler Oxford Talawanda High School 5301 University Park Blvd Butler Oxford Oxford Township Police Department 925 Collins Run Rd Butler West Chester Walgreens Parking Lot 7804 Cincinnati-Dayton Road Butler Hamilton Liberty Twp. Princeton Glendale Fire Station 6682 Princeton-Glendale Rd. Butler Hamilton Hamilton Police Department 331 South Front Street Champaign Mechanicsburg Mechanicsburg Police Department 18 N Main St Champaign Saint Paris St. Paris Police Department 137 W. Main St Clark Springfield Springfield Police Department 130 N Fountain Ave Clinton Sabina Uhal’s Iga Market 440 E Washington St Clinton Sabina Foster J Boyd Md Regional Cancer Center 31 Farquhar Darke Greenville Greenville Police Department 122 W. Main St Darke Greenville Family Health Building 5735 Meeker Road Greene Xenia Greene County Sheriff’s Office 120 E Main Street Greene Fairborn Fairborn Police Department 70 W Hebble Road Logan Bellefontaine Mary Rutan Hospital (Outside Main Entrance) 205 Palmer Avenue Mercer Celina Mercer County Sheriff’s Office 4835 State Route 29 Miami Piqua Piqua Police Department 100 N Wayne St Miami Troy Miami County Transfer Station 2500 N County Road 25a Montgomery Dayton Trotwood Police Department 3035 Olive Road Montgomery Dayton Sugarcreek Township Police Department 4398 Clyro Road Montgomery Dayton Dayton Police Department 2nd District Office 2721 Wayne Avenue Montgomery Dayton Dayton Police Department 5th District Office 248 Salem Avenue Montgomery Dayton Beavercreek Police Department 1388 Research Park Drive Montgomery Dayton Huber Heights Police Department 6121 Taylorsville Road Montgomery Dayton Dayton Police Department 3rd District Office 951 Washington Street Montgomery Dayton Dayton Police Safety Building 335 W. Third Street Montgomery Dayton Dayton Police Department 1st District Office 417 East Helena Street Montgomery Dayton Grandview Medical Center Police Department 405 W. Grand Avenue Montgomery Dayton Kettering Recreation Complex 2900 Glengarry Drive Montgomery Dayton Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office 345 W. Second Street Montgomery Dayton Butler Township Administrative Building, Administration and Police Department Building 3510 Sudachi Drive Montgomery Kettering Kettering Recreation Center 2900 Glengarry Drive Montgomery Vandalia Vandalia Police Department 245 James Bohanan Dr. Montgomery Englewood Englewood Government Center 333 W National Road Montgomery Miamisburg Miami Township Police Department 2660 Lyons Road Montgomery Moraine Moraine Police Department 4200 Dryden Rd. Preble Eaton Preble County Sheriff’s Office 1139 Preble Drive Warren Lebanon Kroger (Parking Lot) 1425 Columbus Ave Warren Maineville Hamilton Township Administration Bldg 7780 South Sr-48 Warren Mason Kroger Parking Lot 5100 Terra Firma Drive Warren Mason Kroger 5100 Terra Firma Dr. Warren Springboro City Of Springboro Municipal Building 320 W Central Ave. Warren Springboro Clearcreek Township Police Department 7593 Bunnell Hill Rd Warren Franklin Franklin Ohio Fall Festival, Franklin Police Department Booth South Main Street Warren Franklin Franklin Police Department, Lobby Drop Box 400 Anderson St. Warren Franklin Walmart 1275 East Second Street