Cities participating in National Drug Take Back Day Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Communities around the Miami Valley will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.
It is an effort to provide a safe, convenient way to dispose prescription drugs and fight the drug epidemic. Four out of five people addicted to opioids start by using prescription drugs. That is why disposing unnecessary medications is crucial, according to Ohio senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown.
National Drug Take Back Day is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29. It’s free and anonymous. Only pills are accepted.
To see where you can drop off your drugs, see the list below:
|COUNTY
|CITY
|COLLECTION SITE
|ADDRESS
|Auglaize
|Wapakoneta
|Wapakoneta Police Department
|701 Parlette Ct
|Butler
|Fairfield
|Fairfield Police Department, Front Lot And Drug Drop Box In Lobby
|5230 Pleasant Ave
|Butler
|Oxford
|Talawanda High School
|5301 University Park Blvd
|Butler
|Oxford
|Oxford Township Police Department
|925 Collins Run Rd
|Butler
|West Chester
|Walgreens Parking Lot
|7804 Cincinnati-Dayton Road
|Butler
|Hamilton
|Liberty Twp. Princeton Glendale Fire Station
|6682 Princeton-Glendale Rd.
|Butler
|Hamilton
|Hamilton Police Department
|331 South Front Street
|Champaign
|Mechanicsburg
|Mechanicsburg Police Department
|18 N Main St
|Champaign
|Saint Paris
|St. Paris Police Department
|137 W. Main St
|Clark
|Springfield
|Springfield Police Department
|130 N Fountain Ave
|Clinton
|Sabina
|Uhal’s Iga Market
|440 E Washington St
|Clinton
|Sabina
|Foster J Boyd Md Regional Cancer Center
|31 Farquhar
|Darke
|Greenville
|Greenville Police Department
|122 W. Main St
|Darke
|Greenville
|Family Health Building
|5735 Meeker Road
|Greene
|Xenia
|Greene County Sheriff’s Office
|120 E Main Street
|Greene
|Fairborn
|Fairborn Police Department
|70 W Hebble Road
|Logan
|Bellefontaine
|Mary Rutan Hospital (Outside Main Entrance)
|205 Palmer Avenue
|Mercer
|Celina
|Mercer County Sheriff’s Office
|4835 State Route 29
|Miami
|Piqua
|Piqua Police Department
|100 N Wayne St
|Miami
|Troy
|Miami County Transfer Station
|2500 N County Road 25a
|Montgomery
|Dayton
|Trotwood Police Department
|3035 Olive Road
|Montgomery
|Dayton
|Sugarcreek Township Police Department
|4398 Clyro Road
|Montgomery
|Dayton
|Dayton Police Department 2nd District Office
|2721 Wayne Avenue
|Montgomery
|Dayton
|Dayton Police Department 5th District Office
|248 Salem Avenue
|Montgomery
|Dayton
|Beavercreek Police Department
|1388 Research Park Drive
|Montgomery
|Dayton
|Huber Heights Police Department
|6121 Taylorsville Road
|Montgomery
|Dayton
|Dayton Police Department 3rd District Office
|951 Washington Street
|Montgomery
|Dayton
|Dayton Police Safety Building
|335 W. Third Street
|Montgomery
|Dayton
|Dayton Police Department 1st District Office
|417 East Helena Street
|Montgomery
|Dayton
|Grandview Medical Center Police Department
|405 W. Grand Avenue
|Montgomery
|Dayton
|Kettering Recreation Complex
|2900 Glengarry Drive
|Montgomery
|Dayton
|Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office
|345 W. Second Street
|Montgomery
|Dayton
|Butler Township Administrative Building, Administration and Police Department Building
|3510 Sudachi Drive
|Montgomery
|Kettering
|Kettering Recreation Center
|2900 Glengarry Drive
|Montgomery
|Vandalia
|Vandalia Police Department
|245 James Bohanan Dr.
|Montgomery
|Englewood
|Englewood Government Center
|333 W National Road
|Montgomery
|Miamisburg
|Miami Township Police Department
|2660 Lyons Road
|Montgomery
|Moraine
|Moraine Police Department
|4200 Dryden Rd.
|Preble
|Eaton
|Preble County Sheriff’s Office
|1139 Preble Drive
|Warren
|Lebanon
|Kroger (Parking Lot)
|1425 Columbus Ave
|Warren
|Maineville
|Hamilton Township Administration Bldg
|7780 South Sr-48
|Warren
|Mason
|Kroger Parking Lot
|5100 Terra Firma Drive
|Warren
|Mason
|Kroger
|5100 Terra Firma Dr.
|Warren
|Springboro
|City Of Springboro Municipal Building
|320 W Central Ave.
|Warren
|Springboro
|Clearcreek Township Police Department
|7593 Bunnell Hill Rd
|Warren
|Franklin
|Franklin Ohio Fall Festival, Franklin Police Department Booth
|South Main Street
|Warren
|Franklin
|Franklin Police Department, Lobby Drop Box
|400 Anderson St.
|Warren
|Franklin
|Walmart
|1275 East Second Street