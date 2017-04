DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Taylor Communications will move to downtown Dayton this fall.

Currently, its office is on 600 Albany Street. The company will move its administrative departments to the 111 Building on West First Street. The Albany location will house research and development, technology support and operations.

More than 700 employees will work out of the two locations.

The company will receive $1 million in grants from Montgomery County and the city of Dayton.