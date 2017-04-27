Dayton man arrested for trying to join ISIS

By Published: Updated:
Laith Waleed Alebbini mugshot/Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force on Wednesday arrested a Dayton man for trying to join the ISIS.

FBI agents arrested 26-year-old Laith Waleed Alebbini at Cincinnati/Kentucky International Airport for attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Alebbini will make his first appearance in U.S. District Court in Dayton on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

A federal complaint alleges Alebbini, a citizen of Jordan and legal permanent resident of the United States since April of 2014, attempted to travel to Syria, via a flight to Turkey or Jordan. Investigators say Alebbini was traveling to fight with ISIS against the Syrian government.

The JTTF includes officers and agents from the Cincinnati Police Department, Colerain, Police Department, Dayton Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, University of Cincinnati Police Department, U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations, FBI, U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Oakwood Police Department, West Chester Police Department, and Cincinnati State Technical and Community College.

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s